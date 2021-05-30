Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,909,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $36,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Teck Resources stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of -72.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $26.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

