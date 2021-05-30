Swiss National Bank Acquires 30,700 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $38,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 932,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,498 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $788,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.40 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.