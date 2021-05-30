Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

SWMAY stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

