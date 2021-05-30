S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $78 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.90 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,073. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.69.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

