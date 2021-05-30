Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $150,684.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock worth $9,051,400. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,061,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,243,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 247,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 469.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 244,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth approximately $9,246,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

