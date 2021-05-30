Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.44.

SU stock opened at C$27.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$29.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$42.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,550.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.90 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

