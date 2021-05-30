Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$28.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

