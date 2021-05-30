SUN (SUN) Price Tops $23.54 on Exchanges

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. SUN has a market capitalization of $119.15 million and $44.25 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $23.54 or 0.00069479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SUN has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00056328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.01 or 0.00312972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00194579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00827297 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,528 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

