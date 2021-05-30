Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Purchases 2,555 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.31.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $113.20. 7,104,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

