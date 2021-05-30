Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. 921,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,082. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.08 and a one year high of $117.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.