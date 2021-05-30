Steven E. Deweese Sells 864 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $965.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBCAA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $9,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 170,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

