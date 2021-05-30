Stellar (XLM) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 29th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and $1.37 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,165 coins and its circulating supply is 23,113,746,515 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

