State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,990 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $35,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $206.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $207.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.