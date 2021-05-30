Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 31,191 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,191 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

