St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Neha Edah Tally Sells 60,000 Shares

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp (CNSX:SX) Senior Officer Neha Edah Tally sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total value of C$18,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,363,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,618.35.

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.

Get St-Georges Eco-Mining alerts:

About St-Georges Eco-Mining

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Iceland. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, lithium, and base and energy metals, as well as platinum group metals. It holds interests in the Julie project located in the Manic Complex, Quebec; the Lithium property located in Quebec; Le Royal property located in north of Val d'Or, Quebec; and Ungava property located in Ungava Bay region, Quebec.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St-Georges Eco-Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.