Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

