SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Lessened by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,092,000 after purchasing an additional 360,270 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $119,303,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 771,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,012,000 after purchasing an additional 338,207 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 615,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $108.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $109.65.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

