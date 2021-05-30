Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of CNI opened at $112.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

