Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives $29.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,884.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $37.00. 2,194,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,541. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

