SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 million-$103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.26 million.

SOC Telemed stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,793. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $543.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.19.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLMD shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SOC Telemed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

