Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 74,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,331,415 shares.The stock last traded at $240.32 and had previously closed at $245.15.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.72 billion and a PE ratio of -62.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,961,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,779,015.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock worth $311,254,066.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

