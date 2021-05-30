Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.58, for a total transaction of $3,083,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,759,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $142,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,385,571 shares of company stock valued at $311,254,066.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $7.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,616. The company has a market cap of $68.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

