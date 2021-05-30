SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.03). SM Energy posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $3.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $652,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 94.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 256,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 832,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 280,807 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SM remained flat at $$19.90 during trading on Tuesday. 2,290,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,538. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 6.15. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.70%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

