Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 638,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 533,576 shares of company stock worth $20,569,897. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $267,422,000 after acquiring an additional 745,825 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $162,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after buying an additional 689,358 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

