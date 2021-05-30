Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SIRI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 23,352,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,258,537. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

