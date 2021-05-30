Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the April 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SINGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura downgraded shares of Singapore Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Singapore Airlines alerts:

Shares of SINGY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.70. 51,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,772. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.