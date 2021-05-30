Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGTX) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 2nd

Sigilon Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:SGTX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sigilon Therapeutics had issued 7,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 4th. The total size of the offering was $126,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.67. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $367.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.