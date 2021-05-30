Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Grows By 60.3%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

