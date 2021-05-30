Short Interest in Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Grows By 60.3%

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UETMF opened at $18.40 on Friday. Universal Entertainment has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $18.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.40.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.