Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Expands By 62.5%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 85,994,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the April 29th total of 52,931,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143,323.8 days.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIAOF. BNP Paribas upgraded Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Telecom Italia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

