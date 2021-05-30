Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Decreases By 58.6%

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the April 29th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,336,000. Institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE SMLP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.24. 24,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,145. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Summit Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $170.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.26.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $99.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

