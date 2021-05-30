Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Increases By 60.5%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the April 29th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

SSUMY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,103. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

