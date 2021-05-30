Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 52.6%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the April 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Standard Chartered stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SCBFY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.