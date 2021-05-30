Short Interest in Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Decreases By 55.2%

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the April 29th total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPAF remained flat at $$1.57 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.96.
Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Company Profile
