Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Decreases By 65.5%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the April 29th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SEKEY stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

