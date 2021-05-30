Short Interest in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Drops By 44.5%

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,800 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the April 29th total of 350,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE RBAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. RedBall Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBAC. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

