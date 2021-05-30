Short Interest in QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Declines By 60.0%

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of QKL Stores stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. QKL Stores has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

QKL Stores Company Profile

QKL Stores Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates supermarket chains in northeastern China and Inner Mongolia. Its supermarkets and hypermarkets sell grocery items, such as instant foods, canned foods, packaged rice and wheat powder, crackers and chips, rice and ground wheat, bottled water and beverages, and cigarettes, as well as non-food items, including cleaning products, cosmetics, and disposable razors.

