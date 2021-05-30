Short Interest in QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) Declines By 60.0%

QKL Stores Inc. (OTCMKTS:QKLS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of QKL Stores stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. QKL Stores has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
QKL Stores Company Profile
