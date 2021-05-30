Short Interest in Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Decreases By 66.7%

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
PXSLY remained flat at $$0.88 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Pharmaxis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.
Pharmaxis Company Profile
