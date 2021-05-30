Short Interest in Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Decreases By 66.7%

Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the April 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PXSLY remained flat at $$0.88 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Pharmaxis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Pharmaxis Company Profile

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

