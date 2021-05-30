Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Increases By 72.9%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 72.9% from the April 29th total of 960,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 844,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of PH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $308.15. The stock had a trading volume of 718,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,522. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $170.30 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $315.09 and a 200 day moving average of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

