Short Interest in Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) Decreases By 58.8%

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the April 29th total of 287,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31.2 days.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Orbia Advance in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MXCHF remained flat at $$2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Orbia Advance has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

