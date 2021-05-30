Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 53.8%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,211. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.