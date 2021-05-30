Short Interest in Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) Declines By 65.1%

Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
MYRY remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. Myriad Interactive Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Myriad Interactive Media Company Profile
Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works
Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Interactive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Interactive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.