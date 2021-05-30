Short Interest in Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) Declines By 65.1%

Myriad Interactive Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the April 29th total of 557,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

MYRY remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. Myriad Interactive Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Myriad Interactive Media Company Profile

Myriad Interactive Media, Inc provides end-to-end e-business solutions to businesses interested in doing e-tailing. The company offers Mingle Suite, a social media software application that combines social media networks, such as Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and YouTube into one place; and MyMobiPoints.com, a mobile technology, which allow users to share uploaded social content to their social media networks.

