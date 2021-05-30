Short Interest in Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Rises By 116.8%

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,886,900 shares, a growth of 116.8% from the April 29th total of 6,867,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 101.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MYBUF shares. UBS Group raised Meyer Burger Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MYBUF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.58. 42,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,578. Meyer Burger Technology has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, provides systems and production equipment to the photovoltaic industries. It operates through Photovoltaics, Specialized Technologies, Cells, and Modules segments. The company offers cells and modules based on proprietary Heterojunction and SmartWire technologies; and solar cells and modules lines.

