Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Rises By 100.0%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mercari stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 4,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,277. Mercari has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.78.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mercari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Mercari, Inc engages in the planning, development, and operation of the Mercari marketplace applications in Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Its marketplace applications allow individuals to buy and sell new and used items, such as electronics, jewelries, clothes, and shoes; and books, CDs, and DVDs.

