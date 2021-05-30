Short Interest in Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Grows By 73.3%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVITF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 64,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,127. Invictus MD Strategies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. invests in, acquires, and develops synergistic businesses in the cannabis industry in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Cannabis and Fertilizers. It produces and sells medical cannabis; and plant fertilizers, nutrients, and other supplies for hydroponics, as well as operates medical clinics in Alberta.

