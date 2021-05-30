Short Interest in Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) Grows By 73.3%

Invictus MD Strategies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IVITF) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IVITF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 64,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,127. Invictus MD Strategies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.
Invictus MD Strategies Company Profile
