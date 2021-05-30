Short Interest in Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Increases By 84.4%

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the April 29th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 478,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,724. The company has a market cap of $121.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48 and a beta of 1.24. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.75.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDEXY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

