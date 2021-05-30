Short Interest in ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) Decreases By 53.9%

ImaginOn, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the April 29th total of 354,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IMGI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,834. ImaginOn has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

ImaginOn Company Profile

Imaginon, Inc, an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers.

