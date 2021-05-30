Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Expands By 75.5%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the April 29th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $2.25 on Friday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

