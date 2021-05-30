Short Interest in ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Rises By 69.2%

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the April 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENGGY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Grupo Santander lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.71. 14,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

