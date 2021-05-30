Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Grows By 181.0%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the April 29th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of ageas SA/NV stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.51. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.259 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. HSBC cut ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.