Short Interest in AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) Rises By 60.0%

AGBA Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the April 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other AGBA Acquisition news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 35,000 shares of AGBA Acquisition stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $368,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGBA. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 576,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of AGBA Acquisition by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGBA Acquisition stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. AGBA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.07.

AGBA Acquisition (NASDAQ:AGBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AGBA Acquisition Company Profile

AGBA Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

